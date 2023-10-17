Elderly woman found dead in Lucknow murdered by grandson

Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) A 90-year-old woman, who was found dead at her home in Lucknow's Triveni Nagar three days ago, was murdered by her 22-year-old grandson, who has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Qasim Abidi, said: “The victim’s grandson, Manas Sashwat, killed his 90-year-old grandmother after she refused to pay him money for the purchase of an intoxicant to which he was addicted.”

The DCP said that a murder case (302) had been filed at the Aliganj police station.

“The grandson was arrested on Monday and police also recovered two gold jewellery and Rs 1,850 in cash from the accused,” he said.

After the arrest, the IPC sections 394 (robbery), 411 (dishonesty), and the Under Arms Act were added to the FIR.

Shail Kumari was found dead in her Triveni Nagar home where she lived alone, while her son lived in Jankipuram.

She was found lying in a pool of blood after being struck by an object.

Her son, who visited her mother late at night, informed the police by dialling 112.

The police claim that the accused grandson, who works for a private company, was arrested and rigorously questioned with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance.

He confessed to the crime during the police interrogation and claimed that he had been staying with her grandmother for the past two days.

He had been facing a paucity of funds to cover his personal expenses and addiction.

In response, she refused to give him any money or her gold bangles, he told the police.

Angry at her refusal, he forcibly removed the bangles and any cash she had on her.

According to the accused, after she began to protest, he became enraged and killed her with an iron object before fleeing the scene and disposing of the weapon.

