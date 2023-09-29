Elderly couple, son-in-law killed in Odisha road accident

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (IANS) An elderly couple and their son-in-law died in a tragic road accident at Anandpur in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sahadev Behera, Chandini Behera of Ghasipura area in Keonjhar district and Abhiram Behera of Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district.

Sources said that the elderly couple, along with their son-in-law, were going to Chandini's paternal house on a motorcycle when a speeding ATM cash van coming from the opposite direction hit the bike at Padmapur under Anandpur police limits.

The driver of the van fled the accident spot leaving the seriously injured victims there.

Police reached the spot and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the absconding driver.

