Elderly couple found dead with 50 pigeons in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), June 21 (IANS) An elderly couple, Laxman Singh, 68, and Shyamvati, 66, was found dead in their home in Dibai in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

The couple had about 50 pigeons, all of whom were also found dead.

The police said that the couple lived on their own and had a son who stays in Delhi. Their bodies were discovered after a neighbour detected a foul smell and alerted police, who broke down the door.

“Their bodies were decomposing, indicating they had died a couple of days ago. There are no visible injury marks. The autopsy will reveal the cause of death,” said Ram Karan, Circle Officer, Dibai.

Preliminary investigation suggests the man died of prolonged illness and the woman possibly from trauma, said Ram Karan.

“A detailed investigation is underway. The couple’s son was informed about their death,” added the senior officer.

