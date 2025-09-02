Elderly couple brutally murdered in Jharkhand’s Dumka, two daughters injured

Dumka (Jharkhand), Sep 2 (IANS) A gruesome double murder has shaken Sundaraplan village under Shikaripara police station in Dumka district of Jharkhand, leaving an elderly couple dead and their two daughters grievously injured.

According to police, the incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when unidentified assailants broke into the house of 63-year-old Saheb Hembram and his wife, Mangali Kisku (60).

The attackers allegedly used sharp-edged weapons to kill the couple on the spot before turning on their daughters.

The couple’s elder daughter, Hiramuni Hembram (25), and younger daughter Beni Hembram (17) sustained severe injuries in the attack.

Despite her condition, Hiramuni managed to call the police emergency helpline 112, following which Shikaripara police station in-charge Amit Kumar Lakra rushed to the spot with his team and arranged for the victims’ immediate transfer to Phool-Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka.

Both sisters remain in critical condition and are being treated. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar told media persons that preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of the elder daughter’s lover, a resident of Pakur district, who was allegedly present in the house on the night of the crime.

Police, however, have maintained that all possible angles are being thoroughly examined.

The incident has sparked fear and grief across Sundaraplan village, where residents woke up to the shocking news.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

SP Kherwar further said that a special police team has been constituted to track down the culprits.

He has assured the villagers that the perpetrators will be arrested soon and justice will be delivered to the bereaved family.

