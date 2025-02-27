Ektaa talks about ‘The Sabarmati Report’ as Godhra train incident marks 23 years

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) On the 23rd anniversary of the tragic 2002 Godhra train incident, film producer Ekta Kapoor talked about “The Sabarmati Report” and said that “some stories are more than just films”.

Reflecting on the film’s journey, Ektaa shared, “Some stories are more than just films; they are responsibilities. The Sabarmati Report is one such endeavor where we aimed to bring truth to light while ensuring we handled the subject with the utmost sensitivity.”

Actor Vikrant Massey, who played a head-strong journalist in “The Sabarmati Report”, said the film is not just about an incident.

“It’s about the impact it left on the nation and its people—how so many used the tragedy to further their agendas without thinking about the lives lost and the families affected. It is our 9/11. Being part of such a powerful narrative has been a truly humbling experience.

He added: “The support from the Prime Minister—especially since this is the only film he has watched in Parliament—and the response from the entire nation make me feel that there is still space for cinema that reflects society.”

Directed by the visionary Dheeraj Sarna, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra delivering powerful performances.

The film is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving Sabarmati Express train. “The Sabarmati Report” follows the story of a journalist who investigates the 2002 Godhra train burning in Gujarat.

Years later, another reporter discovers his hidden report. They uncover a conspiracy involving powerful figures, facing threats as they pursue the truth.

"The Sabarmati Report" received praise from several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort."

In other news, Ektaa took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh earlier this month. She took to her Instagram handle to share a few sneak peeks of the visit. She was seen making the most of her time during her trip. In the video shared by Ekta, TVF's founder Arunabh Kumar can also be seen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.