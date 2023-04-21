Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) TV czarina Ekta Kapoor talked about her show 'Kumkum Bhagya', which completed nine years and recalled how the show which started in 2014 with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia has now touched a milestone. She expressed her gratitude towards her team and the audience for their support.

She said: "We started our journey in 2014 with Abhi and Pragya, and now we have completed nine years. It is extremely overwhelming. It still feels like yesterday when we started shooting for the show and now that it has completed nine years, the credit goes to the actors, directors, writer, creators and every team member who works round the clock so that we can entertain our audiences. And I would like to specially thank our viewers for always showering their love on us."

It was a moment of celebration not only for her, but Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar were also on cloud nine with the success of their show.

Krishna, who plays the role of Ranbir said: "Honestly, it is truly surreal to be part of an accomplishment like this and for a show to run successfully for nine years. I would like to thank my crew and all my co-actors, including Shabir sir and Sriti ma'am. And I would also like to express my gratitude towards Ekta Ma'am for giving me this opportunity."

He added: "We all work really hard every day to get audiences' love and support, and when that finally happens, nothing feels more valuable. I am sure our writers are planning to reveal the unexpected twists and turns in the forthcoming episodes that will keep everyone hooked on to their television screens."

Mugdha, seen as Prachi in the show, shared that she feels blessed to be part of the show and said that she is grateful to Ekta for giving her this opportunity to be part of the show.

"I feel blessed to be a part of such a beautiful show. It's Ekta Ma'am's vision and the team's dedication that has made the show the best on television. Our fans are so loyally engaged to the story and attached to our characters, it's overwhelming. They have given us love and we promise to keep them entertained."

"We have a brilliant team that works so hard every day towards the show. I have so much gratitude in my heart right now to each and every one attached to our show. Ekta ma'am is a genius, and our writers are phenomenal. On completing 9 years we look ahead towards a very interesting story and keep the audiences engaged. I hope viewers keep loving and watching us on their screens like they always do," she concluded.

Ekta R Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' was launched on April 15, 2014. The concept of the show was originally based on Jane Austen's novel 'Sense and Sensibility' and it starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as main leads from 2014 to 2021. Currently, the story focuses on the next generation in the show with Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as main leads.

The story that started with Pragya (Sriti) and Abhi's (Shabir) married life and their kids has now reached another level and new characters have become prominent.

The show airs on Zee TV.

