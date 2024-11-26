Eknath Shinde resigns, will continue as caretaker chief minister

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday resigned from his post and submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. Shinde, who was accompanied by Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will continue as caretaker chief minister till the new CM takes oath.

The Governor handed over the letter to Shinde to continue as the caretaker chief minister.

Shinde’s resignation was necessitated as the term of the 14th Maharashtra Assembly expired on Tuesday. The 15th Assembly has come into place after the state government issued a gazette notification last Sunday.

Before submitting his resignation, Shinde attended the government function to pay homage to martyrs in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Shinde in his emotional appeal made in the midnight urged his supporters not to put up a show of strength in his support. He told the party supporters that Mahayuti has been and will be strong for a prosperous Maharashtra.

Although the Mahayuti recorded a landslide victory in the state Assembly election, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP have yet to arrive at a decision on the chief minister’s post.

The chorus is growing within Shiv Sena for Shinde to continue as the chief minister while BJP leaders and cadres want Fadnavis to be the next chief minister to start his 3.0 innings. In the case of NCP, a section of the party is strongly making a pitch for Ajit Pawar to take over as the state chief minister.

Shiv Sena legislators have already elected Shinde as the state legislature party group leader authorising him to take all decisions with regard to the government formation.

Similarly, NCP legislators elected Ajit Pawar as the state legislature party group leader. The NCP has announced its support for Fadnavis as the chief minister.

However, BJP legislators have yet to meet and elect the state legislature party group leader. Besides, Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have yet to meet the BJP’s central leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the cabinet ministry formula and the chief minister’s post.

