Eight persons get life sentence in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (IANS) A local court in Berhampur of Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday sentenced eight persons to rigorous imprisonment for life by holding them guilty in a murder case that took place in September 2017.

The court has also asked the convicts to pay Rs 15,000 each as fine.

The deceased M Budu Patra and all the eight convicts belong to Ambagada village, Berhampur of Ganjam district.

The officials of District Legal Services Authority have also been directed by the court to pay the fine amount, deposited by the convicts, to the victim’s widow as compensation. The accused persons would serve further imprisonment if they fail to deposit the fine amount.

On September 17, 2017, deceased Budu and one of the convicts engaged in a brawl over some past enmity. Subsequently, the convicts armed with wooden sticks, iron rods and other weapons assaulted Budu during a conciliation meeting at village community hall.

Budu later entered his elder brother’s house near the community hall to save his life. However, the convicts barged into the house and beat him severely.

Budu succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the M.K.C.G. Medical College & Hospital after a few hours. Based on the complaint lodged by Budu's brother, police registered a case (194/17) and arrested eight persons on murder charges.

The court after examining the statements of 19 witnesses and several documentary evidences pronounced the judgment. Assistant Public Prosecutor Gyanendra Nath Jena conducted the trial for the state.

