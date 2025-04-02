Eight injured as rival groups clash during Sarhul celebrations near Ranchi

Ranchi, April 2 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Hethbalu village, under Pithoria police station in Ranchi, after a clash broke out between two groups during a Sarhul procession on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

At least eight people from both sides, including a tribal Pahan (priest), sustained injuries in the violence.

According to sources, the dispute arose when flags from the Sarhul procession damaged electric poles installed along the roadside for another community's festival. The situation quickly escalated, leading to stone-pelting and clashes.

Upon receiving the information, police and administrative officials, including DSP Amar Kumar Pandey, Station House Officer Abhay Kumar, and Kanke Circle Officer Jai Kumar Ram, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A heavy police presence has since been deployed in the village to prevent further unrest.

All the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash shared a video on social media, criticizing the state government over the incident. He accused the Hemant Soren-led administration of failing to protect Jharkhand’s culture and demanded strict action against those responsible.

He said, “Today, again, miscreants from a particular community protected by the Hemant Soren government did not miss the opportunity to destroy the culture and tradition of Jharkhand. The attack on the people of Jharkhand celebrating Sarhul by a particular community in Pithoria, Ranchi, is unfortunate. The government should immediately take action against the rioters and officials responsible for this.”

On Sarhul, processions were taken out in various cities and villages, including the state capital, Ranchi, on Tuesday.

Thousands of people, including men, women, and children, participated in the festivities, dancing and singing in the streets with flags and traditional musical instruments such as drums -- symbols of the Sarna religion.

