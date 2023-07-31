Eight CWSN students to represent India at 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A group of eight CWSN (child with special needs) students from Delhi government schools will represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree which will held in South Korea.

The students will depart for South Korea on Monday.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi met the group and encouraged them for their participation, saying that participating in the event will help students build self-confidence and self-esteem.

“It will play a significant role in inclusive education, assist in students' career development, and provide them with an opportunity to interact and learn from students of other countries and know their cultures,” she said.

She said that it is a matter of great pride for us that eight special needs students from Delhi government schools, are participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

“Students studying in our schools have proven that there is no dearth of talent in students of our schools, they only need opportunities. As a result, today, our school students are representing Delhi and bringing glory to the country at the national and international levels,” Atishi said.

She said that the students with special needs from Delhi government schools, participating in this global competition, are not only a source of inspiration for other students with special needs but for everyone.

She said that the students were sending a strong message to the whole world that with their hard work and talent, they can achieve anything and can work to change society’s perception towards them.

“There was a time when no one ever thought that students from government schools would represent Delhi or the country in an international competition. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made education a priority after coming to power and, while fulfilling his vision, today, the children from the poorest sections of society in Delhi are getting world-class exposure and education,” she said.

She said that the students from government schools are now representing Delhi at the national and international levels.

“In this direction, a group of 12 members, including 8 CWSN students from Delhi government schools, will participate in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. The entire expenses of this visit are being borne by the Kejriwal government,” she said.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, scheduled from August 1 to August 12, will focus on developing leadership and life skills in participants through scouting activities and encouraging them to become active citizens.

It emphasises the core values of scouting, methods, global citizenship education, and sustainable development education related to current issues.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.