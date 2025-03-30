Eid prayer timings at major mosques in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) The timings for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at various prominent mosques and Eidgahs in Lucknow have been announced ahead of the festival. Devotees across the city are gearing up for the special prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Below are the prayer timings for major mosques:

Aishbagh Eidgah: The Eid prayers will be offered at 10:00 a.m.

Asifi Masjid (Bara Imambara): The prayers will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Teele Wali Masjid: The prayers will be held at 9:00 a.m.

Eidgah Khadra: The prayers will start at 9:30 a.m.

Eidgah Ujariyaon, Gomti Nagar: The prayers will take place at 8:30 a.m.

Eidgah Malesemau, Gomti Nagar: The prayers will start at 8:30 a.m.

Eidgah Rajajipuram: Two prayer sessions will be held at 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Eidgah Chinhat: Two prayer sessions at 7:30 a.m and 8:30 a.m.

Masjid Nadwatul: The prayers will take place at 8:30 a.m.

Shahi Eidgah, Nadan Mahal Road: The prayers will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Masjid Shahi, Lahore Ganj, Daliganj: The prayers will be at 9:00 a.m.

Masjid Madar Baks, Iradat Nagar, Daliganj: The prayers will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Dubagga, Hardoi Road, Chhaduiya Eidgah: The prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m.

The Eid-ul-Fitr prayers are an important religious observance for Muslims, and the timings will ensure that all devotees can participate according to their convenience and proximity to the mosques. Authorities have made necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the prayers, keeping in mind the large number of devotees expected to attend.

