Eid celebrated across TN; CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai extend festival greetings

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as thousands of the faithful gathered at mosques statewide to offer special Eid prayers after a month of fasting during Ramadan.

From Chennai to Coimbatore, and Madurai to Nagercoil, large crowds thronged mosques and open grounds, embracing one another and exchanging greetings to mark the end of the holy month.

Cities like Pudukottai, Salem, Ooty, and Thanjavur also witnessed significant participation in the celebrations as people exchanged the traditional sweet dish ‘Seviyan’ with each other.

In Nagore, located in the Nagapattinam district, thousands of Muslims attended a special Eid prayer held at Siladi Beach, organised by the Tamil Nadu Tawheed Jamaat. The faithful warmly embraced each other and shared heartfelt Eid greetings after the prayer.

M.K. Nassar, a businessman from Alwarpet, Chennai, told IANS, “We were fasting for the last 30 days, and now we are joyfully celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. I wish everyone a peaceful and happy Eid and look forward to the next Ramadan.”

Political leaders from across the spectrum extended their greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a post on social media platform ‘X’, said, “Muslims observe a 30-day fast and extend kindness to the poor and downtrodden. Prophet Muhammad led a life of simplicity, love, and discipline. He showed us the path of feeding the needy and fostering brotherhood.”

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, also extended his Eid wishes. “On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my heartfelt greetings to all. During the AIADMK regime, numerous welfare schemes were implemented for the Muslim community,” he said in his post.

Quoting the Prophet, he added, “‘A heart that is pure, free from sin, envy, and transgression, is a pure heart.’ Let us remember our duties and live righteously.”

He emphasised that the AIADMK would always remain a steadfast protector of the Muslim community, recalling the legacy of leaders like MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa.

BJP Tamil Nadu President, K. Annamalai, in his message, stated, “On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, I extend heartfelt greetings to all our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrating Eid. May peace, prosperity, and harmony flourish in every household.”

Leaders from various other parties also conveyed their wishes, including TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai, MDMK chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), and former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam.

The celebrations across the state reflected the spirit of unity, peace, and devotion that Eid symbolises.

—IANS

aal/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.