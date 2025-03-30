Efforts being made in India to deal with textile waste, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over the growing issue of textile waste, calling it a major global challenge, and praised efforts being made in India to tackle this environmental threat.

Addressing the 120th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi said, "Textile waste has become a major cause of worry for the whole world. Nowadays, the trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world. Have you ever thought about what happens to the old clothes that you stop wearing? This becomes textile waste."

He noted that extensive research has been conducted on the subject, revealing that less than one per cent of textile waste worldwide is recycled into new clothing.

"India is the third-largest producer of textile waste in the world. This means that we also face a huge challenge. But I am happy that many commendable efforts are being undertaken in our country to deal with this challenge. Many Indian start-ups have started working on textile recovery facilities," he added.

PM Modi highlighted that several organisations are focusing on empowering ragpickers while young entrepreneurs are contributing to sustainable fashion by recycling old clothes and footwear for distribution to the needy.

He noted that various decorative items, handbags, stationery, and toys are now being made from textile waste, with 'circular fashion brands' gaining popularity.

"New rental platforms are coming up, where designer clothes are available for rent. Some organisations even collect old clothes, make them reusable, and distribute them to the poor," he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that certain cities in India are becoming known for their efforts in textile waste management.

"Panipat in Haryana is emerging as a global hub for textile recycling. Bengaluru is also creating a distinct identity for itself with innovative tech solutions. More than half of the textile waste is collected here, which is an example for our other cities as well," he stated.

He further praised Tirupur in Tamil Nadu for its efforts in textile waste management through wastewater treatment and renewable energy initiatives.

