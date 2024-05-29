EET Retail continues to deliver on ambitious expansion plans

Stanlow, 28 May 2024 (IANS) EET Retail, the retail division of EET Fuels, has reopened two new service stations recently, with more expected to be opened throughout the year ahead.

The newly branded Spalding service station and Oakham service station signal a new era of convenience and service for the Essar consumer brand.

This expansion is part of a new forward-thinking strategy to develop a significant portfolio of Essar-branded fuel retail outlets and establish a nationwide presence, aligned with EET Retail’s vision to become the UK’s “retailer of choice” to consumers.

Additionally, the company is actively identifying opportunities for potential acquisitions to further accelerate its growth.

A growing forecourt network and increasing brand presence across the country will help the company deliver its promise of ‘Driving Community Convenience’ by making it easy for customers, simple for staff, and providing value for retailers.

EET Retail’s long-term vision includes a solid customer value proposition, offering a range of low-carbon, high-quality fuels, and catering to drivers’ evolving needs, including e-mobility and convenience options.

Beyond simply fuelling vehicles, the newly rebranded Essar Oakham and Spalding service stations will elevate community convenience with a focus on providing exceptional service and a wide array of amenities.

Narayan Bhatra, CEO of EET Retail, said: “We’re embarking on an exciting journey of growth and innovation in the UK retail sector. With confidence, we’re committed to delivering best in class fuel outlets and building a network of partnerships that align with Essar’s customer-first belief.”

EET Fuels serves the UK energy corridor in the North West and Midlands through its modern road terminal, while our strategic pipeline connections strengthen our capability to supply South West and South East England.

