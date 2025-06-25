Why Social Media Now Plays a Role in College Admissions

With social media now doubling as a digital diary and a public stage, students often underestimate the weight of their online presence. Top institutions across the US, UK, and increasingly India are going beyond academics and extracurriculars — reviewing applicants’ digital footprints as part of their holistic selection process.

“Grades and essays still matter,” says Manali Dogra, Associate Partner 2 at Athena Education, “but now, a student’s social media presence is a powerful, and often overlooked, part of the admissions puzzle.”

What Admissions Officers Look For

Admissions committees aren’t casually scrolling — they’re assessing whether a student’s online presence aligns with their application. Here’s what matters:

Leadership & Initiative: A polished LinkedIn profile, blog, or Instagram page showcasing research, volunteer work, or projects reinforces an application.

A polished LinkedIn profile, blog, or Instagram page showcasing research, volunteer work, or projects reinforces an application. Community Engagement: Sharing insightful posts or advocating for causes in your area of interest adds weight to your profile.

Sharing insightful posts or advocating for causes in your area of interest adds weight to your profile. Professionalism & Maturity: Content that shows intellectual curiosity and emotional intelligence makes a positive impact.

Content that shows intellectual curiosity and emotional intelligence makes a positive impact. Red Flags: Profanity, hate speech, offensive memes, cyberbullying, or toxic affiliations could be dealbreakers — and sometimes, lead to a revoked admission offer.

How to Build a Positive Online Image

Students should start viewing their online presence as an extension of their personal brand. Here’s how to get it right:

1. Audit Your Online Profiles

Google yourself. Review your Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit, and Facebook. Remove anything that might raise eyebrows — from offensive memes to controversial jokes or comments.

2. Match Your Online Self With Your Application

If you’ve mentioned a research project, share your findings on LinkedIn. If you’re passionate about sustainability, use your platforms to amplify your efforts — be it tree-planting drives or climate activism.

3. Tweak Your Privacy Settings

You don’t need to make every post public, but even private accounts should reflect your best self. Be mindful of tagged photos and mutual connections — they, too, can speak volumes.

4. Use LinkedIn and Personal Websites Strategically

LinkedIn is your digital resume. Use it to highlight achievements, interests, and future goals. Personal websites or blogs featuring your writing, projects, or creative work can set you apart.

5. Avoid Divisive or Misleading Content

Colleges want students who are thoughtful, respectful, and open to diverse perspectives. Steer clear of hate speech, polarizing political rants, or insensitive humor. Instead, contribute to meaningful conversations.

Your Digital Trail Is Your Personal Brand

In an era where every like, comment, and share leaves a mark, students must treat their online lives with as much care as their college essays. A strong digital presence isn’t about being flawless — it’s about being authentic, responsible, and growth-oriented.