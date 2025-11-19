Who Is Ram Bhajan Kumar? His success Journey from Stone Breaker to UPSC Rank 662

In a world where the Indian Administrative Service is considered a dream career, Ram Bhajan Kumar's story tells of perseverance and hard work. Belonging to a small village in Rajasthan, Kumar's life was a constant struggle to make ends meet. His early days were marked by backbreaking work: breaking stones, carrying loads, and earning a meager ₹5-10 a day.

A tragedy happened as Kumar lost his father due to COVID-19, plunging his family into emotional and financial turmoil. At this point, Kumar took charge with the weight of responsibility on his shoulders, determined to change his circumstances. Despite facing all these odds, Kumar pursued his education and graduated from a government college in Dausa, Rajasthan.

A turning point came in 2009 when Kumar landed a constable job in Delhi Police. The role sparked something in him, and he began to dream big. He aimed for the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination,UPSC CSE-an exam that is considered among the toughest in the world.

Kumar started preparing for the UPSC CSE in 2015, but success eluded him for seven long years. Undeterred, he persevered, fueled by his ambition and devotion. Finally, in 2022, his relentless efforts paid off, and he secured an All India Rank of 662 in the UPSC CSE.

Ram Bhajan Kumar works hard as an IAS officer in implementing policies, sustaining law and order, and ensuring the development in districts and states. His life is an inspiration that illustrates that even the most insurmountable obstacles can be overcome by determination and hard work.

Kumar's story inspires millions of aspirants dreaming about cracking the UPSC CSE. It shows that greatness is possible with steadfast dedication and perseverance in the most unlikely individuals. As Kumar's journey continues to inspire, it reminds us, above all, that success is within reach, no matter how tough the road ahead may seem.

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