ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Tomorrow at 2 PM: Check Scorecard at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the date and time for the release of the CSEET November 2025 result. According to the notification published on the ICSI’s official website — icsi.edu — the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result will be declared on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

The CSEET November 2025 session was conducted on November 8 and 10, 2025 in remote proctored mode. “The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th November 2025 and 10th November 2025 will be declared on Thursday, 20th November 2025 at 02:00 P.M,” the ICSI notice stated.

Along with the result, candidates will also be able to check their subject-wise marks on the official website. “The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” ICSI added.

How to Check ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result

Follow these simple steps to check your result and download the scorecard:

Visit the official website — icsi.edu .

. On the homepage, click on the CSEET Result link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

The CSEET November 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save your CSEET 2025 scorecard for future reference.

Candidates must log in using their roll number and date of birth to access the subject-wise break-up of marks.

e-Result-cum-Marks Statement

ICSI also confirmed that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the CSEET November 2025 session will be available immediately after the result declaration. Candidates can download it from the Institute’s website for their reference and records. The notice also clarified that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

About ICSI CSEET

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is a mandatory qualifying exam for students aspiring to pursue the Company Secretary (CS) course. Introduced as a replacement for the earlier CS Foundation Programme, CSEET aims to assess a candidate’s aptitude, communication skills, legal and logical reasoning, business environment awareness, and general knowledge.

The test serves as the gateway to the CS Executive Programme, ensuring that only candidates with the required competence and understanding advance to the next level of the professional course.