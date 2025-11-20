West Bengal Board of Primary Education Reopens Application Portal; Apply now!

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has announced the reopening of its application portal for candidates who qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and are aspiring to secure primary teaching positions in government and government-aided schools. This move is aimed at filling the long-pending vacancies in primary and junior basic schools across the state.

Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the decision, stating that the state government is committed to bringing clarity and momentum to the primary teacher recruitment process. The reactivation of the portal is part of an effort to ensure that TET-qualified candidates can proceed smoothly toward the next stage of selection. The minister emphasized that the initiative is being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, highlighting the state’s commitment to strengthening the education sector.

The announcement follows the release of the TET 2023 results, which were published on September 24. The results revealed that only 6,754 candidates out of 2,73,147 managed to qualify, representing a mere 2.47% of the total applicants. Given the low pass percentage, the reopening of the application portal represents a crucial opportunity for successful candidates eager to begin their careers as primary teachers.

The state government had earlier announced plans to fill 13,421 vacant posts in primary schools, and the recent update confirms that the hiring cycle is now moving forward. The decision to revive the application process is expected to bring relief to many TET-qualified individuals who have been waiting for official confirmation.

The move is seen as a significant step towards addressing teacher shortages and supporting educational development across West Bengal. The state government is optimistic that the reopening of the application portal will attract more eligible candidates and ensure that the recruitment process is completed promptly.

Candidates who have qualified in the TET 2023 exam can now apply for the primary teaching positions by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The online application facility will be available from November 19, giving eligible candidates another chance to apply for government and government-aided school vacancies.