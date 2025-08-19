WBJEEB Notice: Upload Caste Certificates for SC/ST/OBC Candidates by August 21, 2025

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) issued a crucial notice to candidates who are Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The board directed those candidates to upload their corresponding caste certificates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in by 21 August 2025.

Information about the Submission Process

As per the official notification, SC, ST, and OBC candidates will have to give their tribe, caste, or community names and upload the respective certificates between the given time frame from August 18, 2025, till August 21, 2025, until 11:59 PM.

The notice is specific to state:

"SC/ST/OBC candidates are hereby asked to state their respective caste/tribe/community names and upload their respective certificates from the window available on WBJEEB's website during the period of August 18, 2025, to August 21, 2025 (11:59 PM)."

Court Order Regarding OBC Reservation

This demand follows a recent August 7, 2025, direction from the Calcutta High Court. The court had directed the WBJEEB to release a new merit list following the court's judgment on OBC reservation. The initial merit list had failed to follow the court direction, hence the present order.

Justice Kausik Chanda stressed that the updated list must include 7% reservation for the 66 OBC categories that were identified by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department before 2010. The court directed the board to do this within 15 days.

WBJEE Results Delay

The WBJEE results were originally scheduled to be announced on August 7, 2025. This is because the problems that have been persisting concerning OBC reservations have caused the results to be delayed. The chairperson of WBJEE, Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, previously confirmed when the results would be released, but this now depends on addressing these issues.

Protests Over WBJEE Results Delay

The postponement of the WBJEE results has created outrage, especially from the students and political parties. The BJP threatened to organize a massive protest from next week if the state government fails to settle the issues related to the WBJEE results. Suvendu Adhikari, the senior BJP leader, noted that it has been a few months since the examination was held, and the delays are affecting the admissions in different streams of studies in colleges.

In the same vein, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized a protest in front of Bikash Bhawan, the state Education Department headquarters, in Salt Lake, calling for the quick release of the WBJEE results.

Future Actions for Candidates

All SC, ST, and OBC candidates need to upload their caste certificates on time by August 21, 2025. If not, it may affect their inclusion in the revised merit list and further admissions.

The applicants are hereby directed to view the official WBJEEB website for additional information and clarification

