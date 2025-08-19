Ramesh Kumari appointed as Additional Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Ramesh Kumari, Judicial Officer, as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the government cleared the appointment of several High Court judges.

The Centre cleared the appointment of additional judges - Justice Harinath Nunepally, Justice Kiranmayee Mandava alias Kiranmayee Kanaparthy, Justice Sumathi Jagadam, and Justice Nyapathy Vijay - as permanent Judges in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice also announced that the President has appointed additional judges, Justices Partha Sarathi Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, as permanent Judges to the Calcutta High Court.

In a separate notification, the terms of seven additional judges — Justices Biswaroop Chowdhury, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and Md. Shabbar Rashidi — have been extended by another year.

The President has also appointed Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal as a permanent judge in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

As per another notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the Centre has cleared the proposal for the appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Vimal Kumar Yadav to be a Judge of the Delhi High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the notification read.

Following the proposal of the Supreme Court Collegium, the President appointed additional judge Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja as a permanent Judge in the Karnataka High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja, Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to be a Judge of that High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

In February, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told Lok Sabha that there were 367 vacancies of judges in various High Courts and a shortage of 5,320 Judicial Officers in the district and subordinated judiciary in different states.

