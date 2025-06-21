WBJEE 2025 Results Out Soon: Expected date and Direct link!

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to declare the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 shortly. The candidates who took the test can find their results on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

Knowing the WBJEE Examination

The WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination that is organized to make admissions possible to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy in various colleges of West Bengal. The test was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two sessions: Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE Result and Rank Card

In addition to the results, the board will release the WBJEE 2025 rank card, which will include important details like:

Merit Rank: The rank achieved by the candidate based on their performance.

Overall Score: The overall score achieved by the candidate in the exam.

Subject-wise Marks: The marks achieved by the candidate in the subject-wise papers.

How to Download WBJEE 2025 Results

Candidates can download their results using the following steps:

Visit the official website: Go to wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

Click on "Rank Card" link: In the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter login credentials: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Sign in: Click on the "Sign in" button to view your results.

Download results: Once the results appear on the screen, download them for future use.

Important Details to Verify

Once the results are downloaded, the candidates need to check the following details:

Candidate Name: Check that your name on the marksheet corresponds with your identity documents.

Roll Number: Confirm that the roll number on the marksheet is the right one.

Date of Birth: Check that the date of birth on the marksheet is the correct one.

Category and Gender: Confirm that the category and gender information are properly stated.

WBJEE Provisional Key and Objections

The board published the provisional key of WBJEE on May 9, 2025, and called for candidates' objections until May 11. Candidates could object to any number of answer keys in one session by submitting a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question.

The final scores and rankings will be reviewed and evaluated by the board on the basis of the candidates' objections. After the release of the scorecard, candidates can utilize it to check whether they are eligible to get admission in undergraduate courses in West Bengal colleges.

Also read: TG EAMCET 2025 Results Out, Counselling Dates Still Unknown