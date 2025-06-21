Chandrababu Has Failed as CM, Says Sajjala

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said that Chandrababu Naidu is no longer functioning effectively as Chief Minister and doesn’t even have the patience to visit Delhi to address people’s issues. He accused Naidu of acting under the pretext of Yoga Day, calling it a mere drama, during a media interaction at the YSRCP central office.

Sajjala said farmers are suffering under the coalition government, and key issues like the mango transport crisis are being ignored. Aqua farmers are also facing hardships due to Chandrababu’s governance. “No crop is getting a fair price. Has he done even one good thing for the welfare of farmers?” he asked. “He doesn't even have the patience to take their concerns to the Centre. As a CM, Chandrababu has failed.”

Sajjala added that when Y.S. Jagan visited Delhi recently, it led to a Union Minister meeting tobacco farmers. “In the past, if MSPs weren’t fair, Jagan would immediately hold talks and do everything necessary. But this government seems to care only about media hype, not real problems.”

Criticizing the law and order situation, Sajjala said, “There’s no peace in the state. Under the coalition rule, marijuana is being openly sold on the streets. Doesn’t Chandrababu see the chaos in Kuppam?” He alleged that police are being misused to harass innocent people and YSRCP workers by filing false cases and issuing threats.

Sajjala even showed a video clip where Chandrababu is heard saying, “If you question me, I’ll slap you.”

Sajjala further said, “Chandrababu behaves like a hypnotist—he blames others for his own faults. Now, whatever happens in the state, he tries to blame Jagan. He and his son are putting up a drama in the name of Yoga Day. But someone truly dedicated to yoga will show calmness—Chandrababu’s face only shows cruelty and cunning.”

On governance, Sajjala said Chandrababu’s one year in power has been hollow. “He treats power without responsibility, running fake campaigns about scams. For five years, they will just keep talking about the liquor scam. During YSRCP’s rule, liquor sales brought in revenue. Now, all systems have failed under Chandrababu. He has cut funding to welfare schemes. People will surely question him about the unfulfilled election promises.”

“Chandrababu doesn’t even respond to the questions we ask,” Sajjala said. “He lacks maturity. He avoids answering Jagan’s questions in press meets. Instead, he threatens people. And now, they’re making a scene over placards with slogans like ‘Rapppa Rappa’. Ironically, it was a TDP worker holding that placard. And where is Pawan Kalyan now? He’s missing from the scene.”

“During YSRCP rule, Jagan implemented promises with commitment,” Sajjala added. “But now, Chandrababu has taken a massive ₹1.67 lakh crore in loans. During elections, he distributed fake bonds promising security and a better future. But today, those bonds stand for betrayal. Until every promise is fulfilled, YSRCP will continue to question and fight on behalf of the people.”