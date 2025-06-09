WBJEE 2025 Result to be Out: Expected date and Direct link!

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025. Those who have taken the exam will soon be able to access their rank cards on the official portal, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Exam Details:

The WBJEE 2025 exam took place on April 27, 2025, in two shifts. The morning shift had the Mathematics paper from 11 AM to 1 PM, and the afternoon shift had the Physics and Chemistry paper from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Answer Key and Objections:

Following the exam, the provisional answer key was made available by WBJEEB and objections were accepted until May 11, 2025. The board required a non-refundable fee of INR 500 per question for challenges to be submitted via digital payment systems. The board has guaranteed that objections will be carefully processed before the results are finalized.

Result Format:

The outcome will be released in the form of a rank card containing candidate-specific information like total marks, component-wise marks for Paper I and II, and respective ranks. Interestingly, WBJEEB will not release a common merit list to ensure individual secrecy.

How to View the Result:

To download the WBJEE 2025 result, candidates can proceed with the following steps:

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the specific WBJEE 2025 result/rank card link on the home page.

Provide application credentials and submit.

Check the result and download the rank card.

Take a print and save a copy for admission.

Significance of WBJEE:

The WBJEE is an important doorway for entry into undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture in colleges throughout West Bengal. Applicants are requested to keep the downloaded rank card handy since the board will not provide a hard copy.

Stay Updated:

Aspirants are advised to frequently visit the official website for the most recent information on the WBJEE 2025 result. With the outcome declaration around the corner, aspirants can soon avail themselves of their rank cards and move ahead with the admission process.

