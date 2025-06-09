SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to be released soon; Direct link and how to check!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 shortly. Those who have appeared for the Constable (GD) exam in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can find their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Exam Details:

Exam Dates: February 4-25, 2025

Exam Pattern: Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for 80 questions, each with 2 marks, and a total of 60 minutes

Languages: English, Hindi, and 13 local languages

Vacancy Breakdown:

BSF: 15,654 posts

CISF: 7,145 posts

CRPF: 11,541 posts

SSB: 819 vacant posts

ITBP: 3,017 vacant posts

Assam Rifles: 1,248 vacant posts

SSF: 35 vacant posts

NCB: 22 vacant posts

How to Check Results:

Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Results" tab

Choose the Constable (GD) page

Download the PDF list of shortlisted candidates

Verify your roll number or name in the list

SSC GD Result 2025 will contain the roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates who will be allowed for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final answer key will also be expected to be released along with the result.

Stay Updated

For new updates on SSC GD Result 2025, such as the direct link to download the merit list, visit the official SSC website or this page. The result is going to be declared shortly, and the candidates will be able to download the result from their application number and password.

