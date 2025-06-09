SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to be released soon; Direct link and how to check!
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 shortly. Those who have appeared for the Constable (GD) exam in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can find their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Exam Details:
Exam Dates: February 4-25, 2025
Exam Pattern: Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for 80 questions, each with 2 marks, and a total of 60 minutes
Languages: English, Hindi, and 13 local languages
Vacancy Breakdown:
- BSF: 15,654 posts
- CISF: 7,145 posts
- CRPF: 11,541 posts
- SSB: 819 vacant posts
- ITBP: 3,017 vacant posts
- Assam Rifles: 1,248 vacant posts
- SSF: 35 vacant posts
- NCB: 22 vacant posts
How to Check Results:
- Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in
- Click on the "Results" tab
- Choose the Constable (GD) page
- Download the PDF list of shortlisted candidates
- Verify your roll number or name in the list
SSC GD Result 2025 will contain the roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates who will be allowed for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final answer key will also be expected to be released along with the result.
Stay Updated
For new updates on SSC GD Result 2025, such as the direct link to download the merit list, visit the official SSC website or this page. The result is going to be declared shortly, and the candidates will be able to download the result from their application number and password.
