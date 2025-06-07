UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Expected date, Direct Link and Step-by-step guide!

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will publish the result of Civil Service Prelims (CSP) 2025 on its website, which is upsc.gov.in. The result will be displayed in PDF, which will contain the names of successful candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE Main Exam 2025. According to the reports, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 is to be released soon.

The UPSC Prelims exam 2025 was held on May 25, 2025, in selected exam centers throughout the country. The examination was conducted offline, and more than 10,000 candidates are likely to be shortlisted for the UPSC Main Exam 2025. Vacancies in the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2025 are 979 in number, but they are likely to increase.

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2025

To verify their result, contestants can follow these steps:

Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 link

The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen

Look for your roll number in the result PDF

Download the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF

UPSC Prelims Expected Cutoff 2025

The expected cutoff for UPSC Prelims 2025 is as follows:

General: 86+5

EWS: 85+5

OBC: 83+5

SC: 74+5

ST: 70+5

The level of the UPSC Prelims exam 2025 was said to be moderate with easy-moderate History questions.

Key Dates

UPSC Prelims Exam 2025: 25 May 2025

UPSC Main Exam 2025: 22 August 2025

Candidates can also visit the official website to get information regarding the UPSC Prelims result 2025 and other key notifications.

