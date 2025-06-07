TOSS Results 2025 declared: Check SSC and Inter Results Online at telanganaopenschool.org

Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has made the declaration of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and intermediate public exam results official. All the students who appeared for the open school exams can view their results on the official website, telanganaopenschool.org, using their login credentials.

The TOSS Class 10 and 12 board exams were held by the Telangana Board between April 20 and 26, 2025. Practicals of students were also conducted between April 26 and May 3, 2025. Following the end of the exams, students had been waiting impatiently for results, and now the students can find out their performance online.

How to Check TOSS Inter and SSC Result 2025

To get their results, students can take the following easy steps:

Go to the official website: telanganaopenschool.org

Click on the TOSS Inter Result 2025 or TOSS SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page

Enter your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

See and download your mark sheet PDF

Save it for future use

Importance of Checking Results

Checking the results is crucial for students as it determines their progress and eligibility for further education or career opportunities. Students can assess their strengths and weaknesses, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions about their future academic pursuits.

Tips for Students

Make sure to enter your login credentials correctly to avoid any errors.

Take a printout of your mark sheet for future reference.

If you face any difficulties while verifying your result, get in touch with the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) authorities for support.

Following these steps and advice, students can easily view their results and make decisions accordingly. The results are now online, and students can verify their performance in the exams.

