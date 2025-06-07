AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Out by BIEAP – Check Your Score Here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams in May 2025 can now check their results on the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

You can also get your marks memo on WhatsApp by sending a “Hi” message to 9552300009 through the Mana Mitra service.

🔹 How to Check Your Result Online:

Go to resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on "AP 1st or 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025"

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a printout for future use

🔹 How to Get Results on WhatsApp:

Send “Hi” to 9552300009 on WhatsApp

Follow the automated instructions

Enter the required details

Your scorecard will be sent to your WhatsApp chat

The main AP Inter results were declared on April 12, 2025.

1st Year pass percentage: 67%

2nd Year pass percentage: 83%

Students who failed in one or more subjects were given a chance to appear in the supplementary exams in May. The results for those exams are now available.