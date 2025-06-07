Chhattisgarh: Bijapur encounter enters third day; two more Maoists neutralised

Raipur, June 7 (IANS) Two Maoists were reportedly neutralised on Saturday in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur's Indravati National Park, which has entered its third day, with security forces intensifying their efforts against insurgents in the dense forest region.

However, official confirmation of their identity is awaited. Automatic weapons were recovered from the slain militants, further underscoring the intensity of the battle, sources said.

In the past two days, security forces successfully eliminated Sudhakar, a Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist), who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

His death marks a significant blow to the Naxal leadership. Alongside him, Bhaskar, a senior Maoist cadre with a cumulative bounty of Rs 45 lakh, was also killed.

Bhaskar was also known as Mailarapu Adellu. He was a Special Zonal Committee member of the Telangana State Committee and served as the Secretary of the Mancherial-Komarambheem division.

His elimination is considered a major success in the ongoing crackdown against Maoist insurgency. Mailarapu Adelu, known by his aliases Bhaskar, Jangu Dada, and Mahesh, was a prominent figure within the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.

Holding a pivotal role in the Telangana State Committee, he also served as the secretary of the Mancherial–Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad (MKB) divisional committee, an area of strategic importance for Maoist activities in the region.

Bhaskar (53) hailed from Pochera village in Boath mandal, located in Telangana's Adilabad district.

His influence extended beyond regional operations, as he was instrumental in shaping the Maoist movement's outreach and organisational structure within Telangana.

The operation, which has seen fierce exchanges of gunfire, remains active, with security forces maintaining their positions in the area.

Reports indicate that the encounter has been ongoing since Friday night, with intermittent firing from both sides.

Meanwhile, in Dantewada, seven Maoists, including two with bounties on their heads, have surrendered to authorities. Among them are Juglu alias Sundum Kowasi and Dasha alias Burku Podiyam, each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Their surrender is seen as a positive development in the broader effort to dismantle Naxal influence in the region.

The battle in Bijapur’s Indravati National Park continues, with security forces determined to root out remaining insurgents. The operation has already resulted in the deaths of four Maoists, including two top commanders, and authorities remain vigilant as they push forward in their mission to restore stability in the region.

