UPSC IES/ESE 2025 Prelims Result Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 Prelims on its website, upsc.gov.in. The result comes in a PDF file, mentioning the roll number and names of candidates passing the preliminary examination.

Verifying Your UPSC IES/ESE 2025 Prelims Result

To verify your result, just follow these easy steps:

Go to the UPSC website: Access upsc.gov.in and search for the ESE/IES Prelims Result 2025 link.

Download result PDF: Click on the download link to fetch the PDF of the roll number and names of shortlisted candidates.

Check your result: Check your roll number and name in the PDF to ensure that you have passed the prelims exam.

Those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are now qualified for the Mains exam, and it is set to be held on August 10, 2025. The Mains exam is an important phase in the selection process, and the candidates should prepare very hard to maximize their chances of success.

The UPSC will put up the marks and cut-off marks for the ESE 2025 Prelims exam on the official website after the final result is announced, after the Personality Test. Candidates are requested to monitor the UPSC website regularly for information regarding the examination process.

With the result of the prelims declared, candidates should start preparing for the Mains exam. The following are some tips to stay prepared:

Make a study schedule: Prepare a study timetable encompassing all the subjects and topics.

Practice mock tests: Practice mock tests and last year's papers to understand the pattern of the exam.

Stay updated: Stay updated on recent news and progress in your field.

Following these tips and remaining focused, the candidates can raise their chances of success in the Mains exam and eventually in the Engineering Services Examination 2025.

