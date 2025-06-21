Flamengo boss lauds Brazilian clubs at Club World Cup

Philadelphia, June 21 (IANS) Flamengo manager Filipe Luis said his team's 3-1 comeback victory over Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday was further evidence of Brazilian football's growing stature on the global stage.

Chelsea took the lead through Pedro Neto but second-half goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo and Wallace Yan handed the Brazilian Serie A side its second win in as many matches, reports Xinhua.

Flamengo are now three points clear at the top of Group D ahead of its final group fixture against Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.

"I believe there is an elite in football, which includes eight or 10 teams in the world," Filipe Luis told a post-match news conference. "They are far superior. But after this elite, there is a second tier and I think Brazilian clubs are a part of that.

"This was a huge victory for us and it shows that anyone can win in this competition. That's football and that's why it is so beautiful."

The result came less than 24 hours after Botafogo, last year's Brazilian and Copa Libertadores champions, stunned European titleholders Paris Saint-Germain in Group B.

Brazil's four participating clubs - Flamengo, Botafogo, Palmeiras and Fluminense - are yet to lose at this tournament and all have chances of progressing to the round of 16.

"I believe that of all the Brazilian teams that are here are thinking about winning," Filipe Luis said. "If that helps Brazilian football, all the better, but I am not thinking about that. I am here simply thinking about Flamengo. One of the reasons why the Brazilians are doing well is the level of competitiveness. We can clearly see that the South Americans are treating each game like a final. That makes a big difference."

Filipe Luis reserved special praise for 34-year-old forward Henrique, who he credited with changing the course of the match after replacing Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the 56th minute.

In addition to his equaliser, Henrique provided the assist for Danilo's 65th-minute strike.

"We know that Bruno grows in big games," the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender said. "I thought a lot about starting him. Even though he has been criticized, he is a forward who is not limited to goals and assists. He lifts the level of those around him just by being on the pitch and that hasn't changed, even as he's gotten older."

