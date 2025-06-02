Ujjawal Kesari: Delhi's JEE Advanced AIR 5 Aiming for IISc Bangalore

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 have been announced, and Delhiite Ujjawal Kesari has achieved a remarkable All India Rank (AIR) of 5 with 324 marks out of 360. Ujjawal was passionate about physics and mathematics, which motivated him to study engineering, and his hard work was rewarded with excellent marks.

Ujjawal developed his interest in science, especially in physics, from a young age. "I have always been interested in math and physics from childhood," he states. His interest in the fields prompted him to study at Vidyamandir Classes in New Delhi for JEE preparation and dedicate 10-12 hours every day to his studies.

Ujjawal's diligent work and persistence paid off with excellent results. He obtained a staggering 99.999 percentile in the first session of the JEE Main 2025 exam and an overall rank of 33. Though he didn't attend the second session, his result in the JEE Advanced exam boosted his position among the top rankers.

Unlike most students who choose IITs, Ujjawal is going to join the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore to do physics research. "It's one of the best institutes in India for research," he says. His passion for physics and his wish to contribute to science motivates him to make this choice.

Ujjawal's ability has made him known outside of JEE Advanced. He has been chosen to be a representative of India in the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His excellence at school is reflected in his CBSE scores, as he attained 97.4% in Class 10 and 97.8% in Class 12.

Ujjawal's path is one of grit and determination. "There are lots of ups and downs, but we must try again and again and never give up," he counsels. His story inspires would-be engineers and researchers alike, who look to his passion and hard work as the keys to success.

With his outstanding academic achievements and research ambitions, Ujjawal Kesari is set to leave his footprint in the field of physics and beyond.

