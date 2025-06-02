JEE Advanced Counselling from June 3, Tomorrow: JoSAA Registration Process, Dates, and Eligibility
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will initiate the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration process on June 3, 2025, at 5:00 PM. This is the start of an important phase for candidates who have passed the JEE Advanced exam and are in pursuit of getting admitted to some of the best institutions like IITs, NITs, and other participating institutes.
Applicants can fill out the counseling round application on the official website, josaa.nic.in, and are required to register by June 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Throughout the registration process, students will be required to fill out their personal and academic information and pay the application fee. Students should make it a point to read the eligibility criteria very carefully and have all documents ready before applying.
Critical Dates for JoSAA Counselling 2025
- Registration and Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025
- Mock Seat Allotment 1: June 9, 2025
- Mock Seat Allotment 2: June 11, 2025
- Final Choice Locking: June 12, 2025
- Round 1 Seat Allotment: June 14, 2025
- Round 2 Seat Allotment: June 21, 2025
- Round 3 Seat Allotment: June 28, 2025
- Round 4 Seat Allotment: July 4, 2025
- Round 5 Seat Allotment: July 10, 2025
- Final Round for IITs/NIT+: July 16, 2025
How to Register for JoSAA Counselling 2025
To register for the JoSAA Counselling 2025, students can follow the below steps:
- Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in
- Click on the 'JoSAA Counselling 2025 Apply' link
- Enter registration details
- Log in to your account and fill out the application form
- Submit the required documents and pay the application fee
- Save the application form for future reference
Documents Required for JoSAA Counselling 2025
For NIT+ System:
- Class X mark sheet/certificate
- Aadhaar card or birth certificate
- Class XII Mark Sheet and Certificate
- JEE Main 2025 Admit Card
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Medical certificate (if applicable)
- OCI or PIO card (if applicable)
- Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)
For IITs:
- Class X Mark Sheet/Certificate
- Aadhaar Card or Birth Certificate
- Class XII Mark Sheet
- Category certificate (if any)
- PwD certificate (if any)
- Medical certificate (if any)
- OCI certificate or PIO card (if any)
- Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if any)
The students are requested to go through the eligibility criteria and documents carefully prior to applying for the JoSAA Counselling 2025. More information is available on the official website or by contacting the JoSAA helpline.
Also read: JEE Advanced 2025 Result Released: Check Your Rank, Marks, and Qualifying Status