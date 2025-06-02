JEE Advanced Counselling from June 3, Tomorrow: JoSAA Registration Process, Dates, and Eligibility

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will initiate the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration process on June 3, 2025, at 5:00 PM. This is the start of an important phase for candidates who have passed the JEE Advanced exam and are in pursuit of getting admitted to some of the best institutions like IITs, NITs, and other participating institutes.

Applicants can fill out the counseling round application on the official website, josaa.nic.in, and are required to register by June 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Throughout the registration process, students will be required to fill out their personal and academic information and pay the application fee. Students should make it a point to read the eligibility criteria very carefully and have all documents ready before applying.

Critical Dates for JoSAA Counselling 2025

Registration and Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025

Mock Seat Allotment 1: June 9, 2025

Mock Seat Allotment 2: June 11, 2025

Final Choice Locking: June 12, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment: June 14, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment: June 21, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment: June 28, 2025

Round 4 Seat Allotment: July 4, 2025

Round 5 Seat Allotment: July 10, 2025

Final Round for IITs/NIT+: July 16, 2025

How to Register for JoSAA Counselling 2025

To register for the JoSAA Counselling 2025, students can follow the below steps:

Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in

Click on the 'JoSAA Counselling 2025 Apply' link

Enter registration details

Log in to your account and fill out the application form

Submit the required documents and pay the application fee

Save the application form for future reference

Documents Required for JoSAA Counselling 2025

For NIT+ System:

Class X mark sheet/certificate

Aadhaar card or birth certificate

Class XII Mark Sheet and Certificate

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Medical certificate (if applicable)

OCI or PIO card (if applicable)

Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

For IITs:

Class X Mark Sheet/Certificate

Aadhaar Card or Birth Certificate

Class XII Mark Sheet

Category certificate (if any)

PwD certificate (if any)

Medical certificate (if any)

OCI certificate or PIO card (if any)

Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if any)

The students are requested to go through the eligibility criteria and documents carefully prior to applying for the JoSAA Counselling 2025. More information is available on the official website or by contacting the JoSAA helpline.

