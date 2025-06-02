JEE Advanced 2025 Result Released: Check Your Rank, Marks, and Qualifying Status

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, announced the results of JEE Advanced 2025 on June 2, a milestone moment for thousands of aspiring engineers. The candidates can now view and download their scorecards and final answer keys from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Checking Your JEE Advanced Result 2025

The candidates can check and download their results by following a simple process:

Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced 2025 Result link

Enter registration number, date of birth, and other details as specified

Submit the form to view their result

Download the scorecard and print it for reference in the future

What's on the JEE Advanced Result?

The result contains vital information, such as:

Registration number and roll number

Name and date of birth of the candidate

Qualifying status and CRL (Common Rank List) rank

Category-wise All India Rank (AIR)

Subject-wise and overall marks for both papers

Next Steps for Candidates

With the results declared, shortlisted students are now eligible to attend the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling, which starts on June 3. Through JoSAA, eligible students can gain admission to IITs, while students who qualified only for the JEE Main can choose seats at NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Admission to Premier Institutes

Contenders must note that several other high-ranking institutes also use JEE Advanced ranks in their admissions to undergraduate and dual degree courses. Such institutes carry out independent admission procedures and are not included in the JoSAA counseling.

Conclusion

The announcement of JEE Advanced 2025 results is an important milestone in designing the future of future engineers. With the counseling process and results already being processed, candidates can now proceed further to get admitted to their desired institutes.

