Happy Telangana Formation Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Quotes to Share

Telangana Formation Day is observed on June 2nd every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Telangana in 2014, after a long-standing movement for statehood. This year, Telangana celebrates its 11th Formation Day on June 2, 2025, marking more than a decade of growth, resilience, and regional pride.

Carved out of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana became India’s 29th state, with Hyderabad as its capital. The struggle for a separate state was rooted in aspirations for self-governance, equitable development, and the preservation of regional identity, language, and culture. Today, the state stands as a shining example of economic growth, cultural richness, and social progress.

Let’s join together to celebrate the spirit of Telangana and honor its people, heritage, and progress.

As we celebrate 11 years of Telangana, let us not forget the sacrifices made by countless individuals who dreamed of a state that reflects its people’s identity, aspirations, and values. Telangana today is a symbol of determination and pride, a state that continues to evolve with strength and spirit.

On this Telangana Formation Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to unity, development, and cultural preservation. Jai Telangana! Jai Hind!