TS SSC Results 2026 Declared: Direct Link and Process to check

The Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana has officially released the TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 today at 2 PM. The announcement was made during a press briefing held at the Godavari Auditorium in the SCERT Campus, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.

Students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 board exams can now access their marks memo online using their hall ticket number.

Where to Check TS SSC Results 2026

The results are now available on the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

school.edu.telangana.gov.in

In addition, students can also view their results through DigiLocker, SMS services, and WhatsApp.

How to Check TS SSC Result 2026 Online

Follow these steps to download your marks memo:

Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the “TS SSC Results 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit the details

Your marks memo will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Check TS SSC Results via WhatsApp

Students can also get their results through the MeeSeva WhatsApp service. To use this option:

Send “Hi” to 8096958096

Follow the instructions and enter the required details

Alternative Methods to Access Results

Due to heavy traffic on result websites, students can also check their scores using:

DigiLocker

SMS services

Details Available on Marks Memo

The TS SSC marks memo will include important information such as:

Student’s name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Overall qualifying status

Final Note

Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading their marks memo. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities.

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