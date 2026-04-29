TS SSC Results 2026 Declared: Direct Link and Process to check
The Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana has officially released the TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 today at 2 PM. The announcement was made during a press briefing held at the Godavari Auditorium in the SCERT Campus, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.
Students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 board exams can now access their marks memo online using their hall ticket number.
Where to Check TS SSC Results 2026
The results are now available on the official websites:
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- results.bse.telangana.gov.in
- school.edu.telangana.gov.in
In addition, students can also view their results through DigiLocker, SMS services, and WhatsApp.
How to Check TS SSC Result 2026 Online
Follow these steps to download your marks memo:
- Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the “TS SSC Results 2026” link on the homepage
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Submit the details
- Your marks memo will appear on the screen
- Download and save it for future use
Check TS SSC Results via WhatsApp
Students can also get their results through the MeeSeva WhatsApp service. To use this option:
- Send “Hi” to 8096958096
- Follow the instructions and enter the required details
Alternative Methods to Access Results
Due to heavy traffic on result websites, students can also check their scores using:
- DigiLocker
- SMS services
Details Available on Marks Memo
The TS SSC marks memo will include important information such as:
- Student’s name
- Hall ticket number
- Subject-wise marks
- Overall qualifying status
Final Note
Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading their marks memo. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities.
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