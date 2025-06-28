TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Dates Out: Registration to Begin on July 4

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will initiate the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling process for successful candidates. As informed by TSCHE Chairman V Balakrishna Reddy, the counselling will commence from July 4, 2025, and end by August 14, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025, which is now known as TG EAPCET, results were announced on May 11, and candidates may view their scores by logging into the official website with their credentials.

Several Rounds of Counselling Expected

The counselling procedure will be done in various phases. The seating arrangement will be done as per the TS EAMCET 2025 cutoff marks. The detailed schedule for the whole counselling process will be released soon on the official website. The candidates will have to register, pay a processing fee, select their desired colleges and courses, and report for certificate verification at the given helpline centers.

With the TS EAMCET counselling, students can secure admission into more than 250 participating Telangana institutions, such as state universities, unaided private colleges, and affiliated institutions, mostly conducting engineering courses.

TS EAMCET 2025 Official Website

To receive the latest news and more detailed information on TS EAMCET 2025 counselling, candidates need to visit the official website:

eapcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2025: Important Dates & Schedule

The following are the key events and deadlines for TS EAMCET 2025:

20 Feb 2025 Official Notification Released

01 Mar – 04 Apr 2025 Application Window

09 Apr 2025 Last Date to Apply (Late Fee ₹250)

14 Apr 2025 Last Date to Apply (Late Fee ₹500)

18 Apr 2025 Last Date to Apply (Late Fee ₹2500)

19 Apr 2025 Release of Admit Card

24 Apr 2025 Last Date to Apply (Late Fee ₹5000)

29 – 30 Apr 2025 Exam Dates for Agriculture & Pharmacy Streams

02 – 04 May 2025 Exam Dates for Engineering Stream

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Process

The TS EAMCET 2025 counselling will have three primary steps:

Registration and Fee Payment: Shortlisted candidates are required to register online and pay the processing fee.

Certificate Verification: Candidates should schedule a slot to travel to a nearby helpline center for document verification.

Choice Filling and Seat Allotment: The candidates will fill in their choices for colleges and courses on the basis of which the seats will be allotted in phases.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the TS EAMCET 2025 test will be eligible to undergo counselling.

Keep in touch with the official site to get updates on all the announcements on seat allotment, cut-offs, and counselling schedules.

