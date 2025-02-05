Trump’s Immigration Policy: Blow to Indian Students US Dreams

For many Indian students, a dream to study further in the United States has long been on their wish list. To accomplish this, they would go through much trouble; some even borrow money and do part-time jobs to sustain themselves. However, the recent tightening of immigration policies under the Trump administration has rendered the situation very uncertain for Indian students in the US.

Most Indian students, before the policy changes, would take out a bank loan to come over and then take part-time jobs to cover living expenses. At the end of school, they would then go looking for a job and eventually get an H-1B visa; eventually, they were hoping to settle in the US. This all has come crashing down with the new immigration policies in the US.

Under the new rules, international students are not allowed to work under stricter guidelines, which makes it difficult for them to get part-time jobs. Many students have been compelled to leave their part-time jobs, and thus, they are in a vulnerable financial situation. Moreover, the uncertainty of their ability to stay in the US after completing their studies has put many students in limbo.

So, what triggered this policy shift, and how can Indian students manoeuvre in this new world? Before the Trump administration, the US had been a top destination for international students, and many Indian students chose to continue their higher education in the US. However, the more stringent immigration policies made the US an unfavourable destination for international students.

To overcome these challenges, Indian students may have to look for other alternatives, such as education in other countries or scholarships and financial aid. Furthermore, students can work with immigration lawyers to help them navigate the complex and constantly changing immigration landscape. In this way, Indian students can be proactive and flexible in their pursuit of academic and professional goals.

