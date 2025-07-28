TG POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Released – Check at tgpolycet.nic.in

Telangana Department of Technical Education released the final phase allotment result of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2025. The allotment status can now be accessed by candidates on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in, using their login credentials.

Important Dates

Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: July 28, 2025

Online and Physical Reporting: July 28-30, 2025

Last Date to Update Joining Details: July 31, 2025

Class Commencement: July 31, 2025

How to Check TG POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

To check the seat allotment result, candidates must:

Visit the Official Website: Access tgpolycet.nic.in and tap on "Candidate Login".

and tap on "Candidate Login". Enter Login Details: Enter your Login ID Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

Download Provisional Allotment Order: Log in and download the provisional allotment order and proceed with the next steps.

Important Steps After Seat Allotment

Self-Reporting: Submit online self-reporting on July 28 or July 29, 2025.

Physical Reporting: Attend the assigned college along with original documents from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

Fee Payment: Deposit the fee as indicated in the provisional allotment order using online procedures.

Documents Required

TG POLYCET 2025 Rank Card

SSC or Equivalent Marksheet

Transfer Certificate

Aadhar Card

Income and Caste Certificates (if applicable)

Residence Certificate

Two sets of xerox copies of all documents

Candidates who have been provisionally allotted a seat are required to follow these steps to finalize their admission. In case the stipulated fee is not paid within the given schedule, the provisionally allotted seat will stand automatically cancelled.

