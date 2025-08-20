TG ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Begins on August 20, Full Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released that the first phase of the TG ICET 2025 counselling will begin on August 20, 2025. This counselling process is a crucial step for those candidates who passed the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) and are seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses provided by Telangana colleges.

The TG ICET 2025 test was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025, in two computer-based tests, conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TGCHE. The shortlisted candidates now need to undergo the counselling process to get seats in their preferred colleges.

How to Register for TG ICET 2025 Counselling

The candidates will apply for the counselling process through the official sites icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in. The following are the steps involved in the process:

Open the official site – Begin by logging into either of the specified sites.

Pay the processing fee – Make the payment online through debit card, credit card, or net banking. The processing amount depends on the category of the candidate.

Slot booking – Reserve a suitable slot at the Help Line Center upon fee payment.

Certificate verification – Come to the Help Line Center with original certificates for their verification.

Exercising web options – Log in once more and choose the list of colleges and courses of preference. It is recommended to choose more than one option.

Freezing of choices – Freeze and confirm your choices well before the deadline. Only frozen ones are given consideration.

Seat allotment – Download provisional allotment order after results are declared, and pay the fee online to validate your admission.

TG ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Phase 1 Counselling

Basic info entry, fee payment & slot booking: Aug 20 – 28

Certificate verification: Aug 22 – 29 (except Aug 27)

Option entry: Aug 25 – 30

Freezing of options: Aug 30

Provisional seat allotment: Sep 2

Tuition fee payment & self-reporting: Sep 2 – 5

Final Phase Counselling

Fee payment & slot booking (new candidates): September 8

Certificate verification: September 9

Option entry: September 9 – 10

Freezing of options: September 10

Provisional seat allotment: September 13

Tuition fee payment & self-reporting: September 13 – 15

Reporting at allotted colleges: September 15 – 16

Spot admissions for private MBA/MCA colleges: September 15

TG ICET 2025 Counselling Procedure

The counselling procedure is made systematic and transparent. It starts with online registration and payment of fees, slot booking and certificate verification at Help Line Centers. Candidates can exercise their web options after successful verification and select preferred institutions and programmes.

Seat distribution is done according to the exam rank, reservation, available seats, and options filled in by candidates. For ensuring admission, candidates are required to pay the fee online and attend the assigned college within the stipulated time frame.

With this systematic process, admissions to MBA and MCA courses through TG ICET 2025 are conducted fairly and effectively.

