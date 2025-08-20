DSC 2025 Latest Update: AP to Recruit 16,347 Teachers by September 5

Andhra Pradesh is seeing fierce protests by hopefuls seeking recruitment against 16,347 DSC teacher vacancies. Aspirants have requested the state government to issue a notification for filling these posts at several government schools immediately.

As per the protesting aspirants, the unreasonable delay in publishing the recruitment notification has brought grievous distress, particularly to unemployed youth studying for teaching posts. They pointed out that thousands of candidates have waited years, anticipating a chance in the education department.

Reports say the government is set to make an announcement shortly, and the officials are negotiating to complete the recruitment procedure. Candidates stressed the urgency of the matter and called for immediate action, saying any further delay would impact their future careers.

Sources further indicate that the government is contemplating finishing up the process by September 5, with new teacher postings likely to be issued. The decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of aspirants in the state who have been waiting anxiously for the notification.

