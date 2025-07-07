TG ICET 2025 Results out – Direct Link, Cutoff & Rank Details

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), today released the results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), or TG ICET, today. Exam takers who appeared for the exam on June 8 and 9, 2025, can now download and check their TG ICET 2025 scorecards through the official site – icet.tgche.ac.in.

The result link for TG ICET 2025 is active after a press conference and can be accessed using the candidate's registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. The final answer key, along with the results, has also been released, marking the end of the evaluation process.

Direct Link to Download TG/TS ICET 2025 Results

Students can download their TS ICET 2025 rank cards through the official link. The system asks for login details for verification, after which, the marks memo download is possible. Students who have cleared the TG ICET cutoff will find their rank along with their scores.

Steps to Check TS ICET 2025 Result

To see your TG ICET score and rank card:

Visit icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the link named "TS ICET Result/Marks Memo Download."

Provide your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit to see your result and download your TG ICET marks memo.

TG ICET 2025 Exam Overview

The TS ICET 2025 was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode over two days—June 8 and 9—with two shifts every day:

Morning: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

The TG ICET test comprised three large sections:

Section A: Analytical Ability

Section B: Mathematical Ability

Section C: Communication Ability

Sequences A and B were provided in bilingual mode (English + Telugu/Urdu), while Section C was provided only in English.

What Happens After the TS ICET Result 2025?

After the announcement of the final TG ICET results and key, the subsequent process of TS ICET admissions will commence shortly. Aspirants are requested to monitor the official portal for information regarding counseling dates, document verification, seat allotment processes, and college-wise cut-offs.

Visit icet.tgche.ac.in for news and notices on TG/TS ICET 2025.

Also read: World Chocolate Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages