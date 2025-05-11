TG EAPCET 2025 Results Released – Check Here at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana EAPCET 2025 results for the Engineering and Agriculture-Pharmacy streams were officially released today, May 11. The results were announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from his residence in Hyderabad.

This year’s Telangana EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) saw a large number of students participate:

81,198 students appeared for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, held on April 29 and 30.

2,07,190 candidates took the Engineering exam, conducted on May 2, 3, and 4.

The exam was organized by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into various undergraduate professional courses in the state.

Results Available Online

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results online through the official website:eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

How to Download Your TG EAPCET 2025 Result

Visit the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the “TS EAMCET 2025 Result” link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and other login details

Click on submit to view your result

Download and print your scorecard for future use

Counseling Schedule Coming Soon

Candidates who qualified in the exam will soon be able to participate in the EAPCET 2025 counseling process for seat allotment in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy colleges.

The counseling dates and detailed schedule will be released shortly. Stay tuned for further updates on the official website and news platforms.