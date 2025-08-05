TG EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Starts Today, August 5: Schedule and Process

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) will start the final round of TG EAPCET 2025 counselling on August 5, 2025. It will be the final round of counselling for students who want admission to several engineering, agricultural, and medical colleges of Telangana.

Registration and Document Verification

To avail of the final phase counselling, candidates need to register online at the official websites tgeapcet.nic.in or tgeapcetd.nic.in. After registering, students need to provide their personal and educational details, pay the online fee, and schedule a slot for document verification. The document verification will be done up to August 6, 2025

Counselling Process

The TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling will consist of the following steps:

Document Verification: The documents of the candidates need to be verified on the scheduled dates.

Option Entry: Students must enter their desired college and course options.

Seat Allotment: Provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 10, 2025.

College Reporting: Candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to the respective college and undergo the admission process.

Important Dates

Here are the important dates to remember for the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling:

Final Phase Registration and Fee Payment: August 5, 2025

Document Verification: August 6, 2025

Web Options Entry: August 6-7, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Result: August 10, 2025

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: August 10-12, 2025

Institution Reporting: August 11-13, 2025

Joining Details by Colleges: August 14, 2025

What to Do Next

To avoid any inconvenience during the counselling process, candidates should:

Registration Online: Go to tgeapcet.nic.in or tgeapcetd.nic.in and fill in the registration details.

or and fill in the registration details. Fill Personal and Educational Details: Enter correct details to prevent any discrepancies.

Pay Online Fee: Pay online and select a slot for document verification.

Verify Documents: Report on the document verification process on the scheduled date.

By doing this, candidates can finish the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling process and get admission into their desired colleges

Also read: AP EAPCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Delayed; New date?