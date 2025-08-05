AP EAPCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Delayed; New date?

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has postponed the release of the AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result, initially scheduled for August 4, 2025. This delay follows a directive from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, with the new release date to be announced later based on the court's instructions.

Reason Behind the Delay

The postponement is attributed to petitions filed by students who completed their Class 12 education outside Andhra Pradesh but claim domicile status in the state. Despite having completed Classes 1 to 10 within Andhra Pradesh and possessing permanent residency documents, these students are being treated as non-locals due to their intermediate education being pursued in other states. This has led to their exclusion from local category benefits in the AP EAPCET/EAMCET counselling process, affecting their eligibility and ranking in seat allotments.

Impact on Counselling Process

The delay has disrupted the counselling timeline, leaving shortlisted candidates uncertain about self-reporting deadlines. According to the previous schedule, candidates were required to complete self-reporting and reporting to their allotted colleges by August 8. However, this deadline is expected to be revised due to the current delay.

What to Do Next

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, for updates on the revised allotment schedule and reporting dates. To stay informed, candidates should:

Monitor the Official Website: Keep an eye on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for the latest updates.

Check Login Credentials: Ensure the hall ticket number and date of birth are ready for logging in.

Be Prepared for Reporting: Gather required documents and be prepared for self-reporting and college reporting.

Important Dates to Remember

Registration for Final Phase: July 27-30, 2025

Certificate Verification: July 28-30, 2025

Web Options Entry: July 28-31, 2025

Change of Web Options: August 1, 2025

The conducting authority will announce the new date for the seat allotment result based on the court's directions. Candidates should stay updated through the official website.

Also read: Jharkhand School Holiday today, August 5 in Honor of Former CM Shibu Soren's Passing