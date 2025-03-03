Telangana Intermediate Exams 2025: 5-Minute Grace Period after 9 AM

The Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 are about to take place, with almost 10 lakh students enrolled to write the exams. The exams will be conducted from March 5 to March 25, 2025. The following are some important details that candidates should note:

Exam Timings and Schedule

Exams will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Candidates must take their seats in the exam hall by 8:30 a.m.

Question papers will be made available at 9 a.m.

Grace Time

Candidates arriving from 8:45 a.m. up to 9 a.m. will be permitted to enter the exam hall.

But they will be losing time on completing their OMR sheet and reading through the exam material.

A grace time of five minutes maximum will be provided after 9 a.m.

Exam Centers and Security

All test centers within the state are fitted with CCTV units and supervised at the command control center established at the BIE's office at Hyderabad.

Hall Tickets

Applicants may download their hall tickets from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) official website.

The hall tickets include significant information like the date of the exam, timing, and center.

Candidates are informed to read the instructions printed on their hall tickets very carefully and adhere to the exam timetable so that no last-minute problems arise. With almost 10 lakh students turning up for the exams, the TSBIE has made every safety measure to ensure the smooth running of the exams.

