Telangana High Court Recruitment 2026: Apply for 859 District Court Posts Before Feb 13

The Telangana High Court has opened applications for a total of 859 ministerial and subordinate staff positions across district courts in the state. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, tshc.gov.in, before the deadline on February 13.

The recruitment drive includes several posts such as office subordinate, junior assistant, process server, field assistant, examiner, and other supporting roles. Among the total vacancies, 319 posts are for office subordinates, 159 for junior assistants, and 95 for process servers, while the remaining positions are distributed across various categories.

The recruitment drive includes several posts such as office subordinate, junior assistant, process server, field assistant, examiner, and other supporting roles. Among the total vacancies, 319 posts are for office subordinates, 159 for junior assistants, and 95 for process servers, while the remaining positions are distributed across various categories.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility requirements for each post on the official website, as qualifications and criteria differ depending on the role. The minimum age limit for applicants is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 46 years, with age relaxations applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

How to Apply

Applicants can follow these steps to complete the application process:

• Visit the Telangana High Court’s official website at tshc.gov.in.

• Click on the “Direct Court Recruitment 2026” link.

• Register by providing the required details.

• Log in using the generated credentials.

• Fill in the online application form with accurate information.

• Upload the necessary documents and certificates.

• Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure all details are submitted correctly before the closing date.