Hyderabad Literary Festival 2026 Opens with Call for Global Compassion

The 16th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) began on a thoughtful and inspiring note at Sattva Knowledge City on Saturday, bringing together writers, artists, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts from India and around the world. The three-day festival aims to spark conversations that go far beyond books, focusing on ideas, creativity, and shared human values.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, among other distinguished guests.

Organisers reflected on the festival’s journey over the past 16 years, highlighting how it has evolved from a literature-focused event into a multidisciplinary cultural platform. Today, HLF includes sessions on cinema, theatre, science, visual arts, music, and performance, making it a key fixture in Hyderabad’s cultural calendar. Last year, the festival attracted nearly 1.2 lakh visitors, showing its growing popularity.

This year’s festival features 15 parallel tracks with a packed schedule of panel discussions, interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, and cultural showcases designed for audiences of all ages. Kashmir has been chosen as the region in focus, with exhibitions, literary discussions, films, and performances highlighting the Valley’s heritage, crafts, and artistic voices.

Speaking at the event, Jayesh Ranjan emphasised the expanding scope and diversity of the festival. He spoke about the importance of libraries as dynamic spaces for learning and community engagement and shared plans to extend literary and cultural activities across the city throughout the year.

Kailash Satyarthi delivered a powerful message, describing compassion as a transformative force rather than a mere emotion. He encouraged people to move beyond indifference and take meaningful action, calling for what he described as a “globalisation of compassion.”

Governor Varma praised the festival for fostering dialogue and cultural unity. He highlighted the role of literature and libraries in shaping thoughtful and inclusive societies and linked compassion to the Indian concept of dharma, which guides ethical and social responsibility.

The opening ceremony concluded with the launch of Satyarthi’s book Karuna: The Power of Compassion and the felicitation of key guests, setting the stage for three days of vibrant discussions, artistic expression, and cultural exchange