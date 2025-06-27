Telangana Engineering Counselling Schedule today: Check Dates and Details

The State Council of Higher Education declared that the schedule for engineering counselling to fill B.Tech seats in the convenor quota will come out on June 27. Counselling will reportedly start shortly after the schedule is made public.

Preparations Underway

The Higher Education Council has made the arrangements necessary to initiate the counselling process at once. Yet, the AICTE clearance process took a little time. The AICTE is likely to permit the colleges by June 30.

Mock Counselling to Precede Actual Counselling

This year, the counselling process will not begin directly. There will be a mock counselling session arranged to raise awareness among students. Mock counselling will continue for 4-5 days, and will inform students about the college they will get a seat in from their rank.

Web Options to Start After July 4

The web options procedure shall be initiated after July 4, after the AICTE clearances have been granted. Following the award of the web options, seats would be allotted, and the students would be permitted to modify their options.

Inspections and Fact-Finding

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) visited 144 engineering colleges and identified lapses in 70 colleges, mostly concerning faculty matters. The university has requested genuineness certificates from the concerned universities and will hold a hearing on July 1, 2, and 3 to analyze the reports.

What to Expect Next

After the counselling schedule is released on June 27, students can look forward to the following:

Mock counselling will be held for 4-5 days

Web options will be accepted after July 4

Seats will be allocated according to student preference and ranks

Students can modify their options

Keep waiting for more updates about the counselling process for engineering

