TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 soon: Check Your Scores at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is expected to declare the results of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025 soon. The examinations were held from June 3 to June 13, 2025, giving students a chance to bring their marks up. The supplementary exams are a second opportunity for students to improve their performance and secure better grades.

Significance of Supplementary Exams

The supply exams are important for those students who were unable to deliver good results in the regular exams or wish to enhance their marks. Supply exams give an opportunity to the students to correct their errors, improve their weaknesses, and realize their desired academic achievements. Based on the outcome of the supply exams, the students can evaluate their performance and make decisions regarding their future academic life accordingly.

How to Check TS SSC Supply Results 2025

After the results are announced, students can see their scores using the following steps:

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the TS SSC ASE Result 2025 link from the homepage.

Use your credentials, such as your User Name and Password, and submit.

See your result on the screen and download it.

Take a printout of the result for reference.

Previous Year's Result Highlights

The TS SSC 10th Result 2025 was declared on April 30, 2025, and the overall pass percentage of regular candidates stood at 92.78%. Girls performed better with a pass percentage of 94.26%, whereas boys achieved 91.32%. The Mahabubabad district performed best with a 99.29% pass percentage, leading all the districts in the state. These results reflect the high academic performance of Telangana students.

Stay Informed

For getting the latest news on TS SSC Supplementary Exam Results 2025, students need to visit the official website of BSE Telangana on a regular basis. The results are about to be declared, and candidates can view their scores following the above-mentioned steps. Students need to stay updated regarding the result announcement and take the required action in order to check their scores.

By keeping themselves updated and taking the required measures, students can get their results easily and plan their further studies accordingly.

