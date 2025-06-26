Srikanth Drug Case: Actor Krishna Arrested

In a dramatic twist in the ongoing drugs probe rocking Tamil cinema, popular actor Krishna has been arrested by the Chennai Police. His arrest comes close on the heels of actor Srikanth being picked up in connection with the same case.

Krishna was arrested after a two-hour raid on his Besant Nagar house by a special investigation team, according to sources. The raid is said to have been prompted by information provided by Srikanth under interrogation, in which he is said to have named Krishna as a potential co-associate in a drugs running gang.

At first, the police intended to call Krishna for questioning. But when he was discovered missing and presumed to be fleeing from arrest, a special task force was dispatched to find him. He was subsequently found and arrested.

In the early stages of questioning, Krishna strongly denied that he had anything to do with drugs. "I am not a drug addict," he said according to reports, mentioning medical conditions involving his heart and stomach that would be detrimental to drug use. His assertions were attested by medical tests, which indicated no drug trace in his system.

Regardless of the medical clearance, police officials affirmed that the investigation is still underway. Reports indicate the search at Krishna's residence resulted in the confiscation of some digital equipment, though specifics on the contents are not divulged. Prosecutors are now analyzing the digital data for potential connections to the broader drug network.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with several celebrities and insiders expressing disbelief over Krishna’s alleged involvement. Many fear this could be just the beginning, as more names from the entertainment industry might emerge during the course of the probe.

Krishna remains in custody as police continue their investigation. Authorities have hinted that more arrests could follow based on findings from the seized materials and further interrogation.

